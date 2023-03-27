Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ confirmed for 2023 as Apple sets October theatrical release date

Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Western drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” will officially debut in 2023 – and in movie theaters. On Monday, Apple announced the awards contender starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will debut in a limited theatrical release on October 6 before opening wide on October 20. Apple, which will exclusively stream “Killers of the Flower Moon” globally on its platform at a later date, has partnered with Paramount for the theatrical release. (Paramount was initially set to finance and distribute “Killers of the Flower Moon” before striking a deal with Apple in 2020.)

Based on the best-selling true-crime book by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower moon” is “set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.” In addition to DiCaprio and De Niro, Scorsese’s two biggest collaborators in his legendary career, the film also stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal. Reigning Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser also has a supporting role.

The script for “Killers of the Flower Moon” was written by Eric Roth and Scorsese.

Scorsese’s last film, “The Irishman,” received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Director for Scorsese, but failed to win a single award.

