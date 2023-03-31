Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ finally officially confirmed for Cannes debut

More than eight months after Deadline first reported that Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” would debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the prestigious fest’s organizers confirmed the news on Friday.

“The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome Martin Scorsese next May on the Croisette, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, along with additional cast and members of the filmmaking team,” read a statement.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will have its world premiere on May 20. (Pay no mind to the “next May” wording in the Cannes release; the movie is coming out this year via Apple and Paramount.)

Based on the best-selling true-crime book by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower moon” is “set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.” In addition to the cast above, other members of the ensemble include Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and reigning Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser – although Fraser isn’t listed among the cast on the Apple press site. The actor, however, reportedly plays a defense attorney and talked about his work on the Scorsese feature during press last year for “The Whale.” Speaking to GQ, Fraser discussed what it was like to reconnect with DiCaprio, whom he met briefly in the early 1990s. As Fraser remembered, when they crossed paths on the Paramount lot, the older actor told DiCaprio that his performance in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” was “incredible.”

“He repeated that to me. He remembered me,” Fraser said last year. “He said: ‘You were the only guy who didn’t treat me like a little kid.’ He volunteered that to me. That was meaningful.”

Previously, Apple announced release plans for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The studio will partner with Paramount on a theatrical release, beginning in limited theaters on October 6 before a nationwide berth on October 20. Later, the film will appear as a global release streaming on Apple.

This is Scorsese’s first Cannes Film Festival Official Presentation since 1986, when the Oscar-winning filmmaker brought “After Hours” to France. Previously, Scorsese won the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival with “Taxi Driver.” At the 1986 festival, Scorsese took hom Best Director honors.

