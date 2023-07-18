‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is very, very, very early Oscars front-runner for Best Picture

The 2024 Oscars are a long ways away. We haven’t even hit the late-summer festival circuit yet. But we’ve opened predictions so you can try to claim the ultimate bragging rights: correctly picking the winners from this far out. Thousands of Gold Derby users have placed their bets here in our predictions center. And for the time being, based on those combined predictions, “Killers of the Flower Moon” reigns as the Best Picture front-runner with leading odds of 13/2.

On paper, “Flower Moon” looks like a surefire contender for academy plaudits. It’s directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese: five of his last seven narrative films have at least been nominated for Best Picture, with “The Departed” (2006) winning the top prize. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, both of whom have been abundantly rewarded for their collaborations with the director. And it tells an important true story about mysterious murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. It has all the markers of a prestige awards contender.

But our users aren’t flying blind. Though the film won’t be released to general audiences until October, it already had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it earned raves. As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 89 based on 27 reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes freshness rating of 97% based on 64 reviews. So it seems that the film lives up to its hype. Though not all critical favorites turn out to be Oscar favorites, “Flower Moon” currently has support from 11 of the 17 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed for their predictions thus far. Do you agree with them?

