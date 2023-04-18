‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ running time confirmed: How long is Martin Scorsese’s new movie?

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has a running time of three hours and 26 minutes, or 206 minutes in total, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday. That makes Scorsese’s Apple drama the second-longest movie of his entire career, three minutes shorter than his last feature outing, “The Irishman.”

Speculation about the length of “Killers of the Flower Moon” has hit overdrive in recent days; in some places, it was suggested that Scorsese’s film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro could even top four hours. At the very least, there was an expectation that “Killers of the Flower Moon” could be 225 minutes, which a reporter for Variety said during an interview with Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux. “I don’t know what the final length is, but let’s say that for me it’s not an issue,” Fremaux said about “Killers of the Flower Moon” potentially running for three hours and 45 minutes. “All I know is that it’s only five minutes more than ‘Once Upon a Time in America.’”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is one of 2023’s most anticipated titles. The film will premiere out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May before a theatrical release in October. Apple partnered with Paramount on the release and will later stream the movie exclusively on Apple TV+.

Here’s the logline from Apple: Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

In addition to DiCaprio and De Niro, the movie stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.

