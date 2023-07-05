‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer: ‘I do love that money, sir’ [Watch]

One day after the nation celebrated Independence Day, Apple released the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” and promised audiences a “true American story.”

Based on the footage and general tone of the film’s first full-length trailer, it’s clear the emphasis is on “American” in that turn of phrase. Adapted from David Grann’s book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” focuses on how greedy white Americans systematically murdered and stole from members of the Osage Nation during the 1920s. “This wealth should come to us,” says William Hale, played by Robert De Niro, in the trailer. “Their time is over.”

De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lily Gladstone are already earmarked for potential Oscar nominations for the film next year. Scorsese, too, is a heavy favorite in the Best Director race, even though the awards race is just getting started. (Predict the 2024 Oscar nominations now, by the way!)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” debuted to great reviews at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and Apple hasn’t necessarily been shy about screening the film for influencers and pundits thus far. But the project isn’t due out in theaters for three months, with an October bow via Paramount. The 206-minute film will then hit Apple TV+ at a later date.

Here’s a detailed plot summary courtesy of the distributor:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

Watch the trailer above.