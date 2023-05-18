‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer: Can you find the wolves in this picture? [Watch]

Just days before Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Apple and Paramount unveiled the first teaser trailer for the master filmmaker’s latest epic.

“The Osage took their name from Missouri and Osage rivers. Ni-u-kon-ska. Children of the middle waters,” Ernest Burkhart (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) says in over images from the film – shot by frequent Scorsese collaborator Rodrigo Prieto and with production design from “There Will Be Blood” nominee Jack Fisk – in the haunting teaser. “Move, said the great white father. There are many, so many hungry wolves. Can you find the wolves in this picture?” It seems certain that by the end of the film’s 206 minutes, the answer to that question will be abundantly clear.

“What I responded to when I read David Grann’s book was the natural order of things. The idea that one could rationalize that if the Osage are not going to be of any use, if they’re going to be phased out anyway, why don’t we just, you know, help them go? And, ultimately, do we really feel any guilt for that?” Scorsese said in a recent interview with Deadline about the adaptation.

Here’s the official logline:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” marks the first feature Scorsese has made with DiCaprio and De Niro after multiple separate collaborations with each star. The film also includes Gladstone in what has already been tipped as a breakout performance, Plemons (reuniting with Scorsese following “The Irishman”), and newly minted Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser as a defense attorney. Fraser’s role and participation have largely been kept out of the marketing materials thus far – he’s not even listed on the official Apple press site as being in the cast – but “The Whale” actor makes an appearance in this new trailer sitting in a courtroom alongside De Niro’s villainous William Hale. Fraser also appears in a group shot at the end, after Burkhart repeats the teaser’s central question: “Can you find the wolves in this picture?”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” debuts in theaters in limited release on October 6 before a nationwide rollout on October 20. The film, which is in theaters thanks to Paramount, will then stream on Apple TV+ exclusively at a later date.

