Kim Cattrall films cameo for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 despite longtime feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

It’s a Manhattan miracle—Kim Cattrall will be returning to the role of Samantha for Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” sequel series. Variety was the first site to report this news.

But don’t expect a glorious reunion of Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis all downing Cosmos and laughing like the old days. As per TV Line, Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel will only boast the former series regular in a cameo role—on the telephone with Parker’s lead character Carrie (a persona loosely based on author Candace Bushnell’s NYC adventures).

Word is that Catrall and Parker did not speak or see one another during the shoot (but she was reportedly costumed by “SATC”’s longtime wardrobe head Patricia Field). The two performers are not fond of one another and have been feuding for some time, as is their birthright. The new show reflected this, but the characters did reconcile via text in the first season.

The first season, which debuted in December of 2021, made headlines when the character Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dropped dead on his Peloton. The company that makes the home workout equipment cried foul, saying they were not informed that their product would be used in such a way for the show.

Season 2 is set to debut on Max this June – and Cattrall’s appearance likely wouldn’t occur until the season finale in August.

“Sex and the City” ran on HBO (not Max or even HBO Max!) for six seasons beginning in 1998, and spawned two feature films. It won seven Emmys out of 54 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and trophies for Parker and Nixon. Its hold on a particular section of the populace made phrases like “she thinks she’s a Miranda but she’s really a Samantha” commonplace, much to the bafflement of dudes on first dates that had no idea what that meant.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions