‘I like to challenge myself’: Kim Kardashian (‘American Horror Story’) silences haters by taking acting lessons

Ever since American socialite Kim Kardashian was announced as being cast in FX’s “American Horror Story” Season 12 (subtitled “Delicate”), fans have taken to social media to express their hesitation. Even former “AHS” costar Patti LuPone had nothing nice to say about the casting announcement. But Kardashian is prepared to silence all of her haters before she begins filming at the end of May. How? She’s taking acting lessons.

“I am, of course, yes, yes,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Met Gala when he asked if she was taking acting lessons (watch below). Kardashian added, “You know, it’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

Kim Kardashian says she’s shooting #AmericanHorrorStory at the end of the month and teases her upcoming role. “I like to challenge myself.” https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/WJFAmWSepH — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

The media personality also revealed, “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production’s already started and I’m so excited.” While Kardashian can’t tease anything about her character, she stated, “I think it’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. And I’m so excited for the experience.”

“American Horror Story” marks Kardashian’s first serious acting role in the industry. Some of her previous credits include “Disaster Movie,” “CSI: NY,” “Drop Dead Diva” and “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” She also played versions of herself on “How I Met Your Mother,” “Last Man Standing,” “30 Rock” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

Joining Kardashian on this dozenth cycle of “American Horror Story” are Matt Czuchry, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, with more to be announced. “AHS: Delicate” is based on the thriller novel “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, to be released on August 1, 2023. This marks the first time a season is based on a book.

“American Horror Story” is one of FX’s most successful series to date, airing for 11 installments (and 123 episodes) between 2011 and 2022 and winning 16 Emmys along the way. Find out if Kardashian’s acting lessons paid off when Season 12 of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s horror anthology series airs this summer.

