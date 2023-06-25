Kim Petras ‘Feed the Beast’ reviews: Is debut album ‘tremendously entertaining,’ or has she lost her ‘spark’?

Before German pop singer Kim Petras had even released a studio album she made music history. “Unholy,” her duet with Sam Smith, made her the first openly trans woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and then it made her the first trans woman to win a pop Grammy. Now she’s out with her first ever full-length studio release, “Feed the Beast,” which dropped on June 23. Does it live up to her already historic track record?

Well, it depends on who you ask. As of this writing the album has a MetaCritic score of 60 based on seven reviews counted thus far: three positive and four somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. On the positive side, Megan Graye (The Independent) says, “There’s something alluring about such an unapologetic and candid album. And really, what else would you expect from Petras?” And Nick Levine (NME) writes, “Thankfully, on ‘Feed The Beast,’ nearly everything that Petras drops actually is a banger … ‘Feed The Beast’ is a tremendously entertaining showcase for a pop star who can go deep when she wants to, but is also smart enough to understand the visceral thrill of dumb escapism.”

Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone) is somewhat less favorable: “Somehow this album feels like we’ve gotten even further from who Petras is creatively, losing the weird magnetism and spark that made her past eras feel so fun and against the grain.” And Alexis Petridis (The Guardian) argues, “If only the music on her major label debut album was as interesting and innovative as its author is … ‘Feed the Beast’ might have worked had the songwriting been a bit more robust.” Where do you stand on Petras’s long-awaited debut?

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?