Kirsten Elwin (‘Big Brother 25’) exit interview: ‘I’m really surprised’ and feel betrayed by Cirie

Kirsten Elwin became the first houseguest evicted from season 25 of “Big Brother” on Thursday night’s episode. The 25-year old molecular biologist from Houston was evicted on Day 9 by a unanimous vote of 13-0 over Felicia Cannon. Unlike previous seasons, Kirsten was not put on the block by the reigning Head of Household. Instead, she was one of four players who lost a competition on Day 1, which placed her on the block alongside the three other comp losers: Felicia, Cory Wurtenberger and Jared Fields. When Reilly Smedley won the HOH competition she was allowed to take two off the block, but she chose save Cory and Jared.

“I’m really surprised,” Kirsten admitted to host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. “I had pretty good relationships with a lot of people in the house. I tried to get a ‘yes’ or a definitive answer from people about two to three times before I made any decisions. I made sure I checked in with them and everyone pretty much said, ‘You’re good. We got you. You got my vote.'”

SEE ‘Big Brother 25’ houseguest Luke Valentine removed after using N-word on live feeds

“People wanted it to be a unanimous vote no matter what, as there’s been so much tension in the house,” she explained. “People did want to know, ‘Hey, who do you have?’ And I just felt like it was a little bit peculiar to say, ‘Oh, this particular person’ and name all these people. I’ve seen that go wrong in previous seasons, where you list out your numbers – namely with Swaggy in Season 20. I didn’t feel comfortable naming names.”

Kirsten says she feels most betrayed by Cirie Fields. “She said that [our conversations] were private between us and then she took it to the HOH to prevent [Felicia] from getting evicted.” Despite her early eviction, Kirsten closed out her interview stating, “I had so much fun!”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions