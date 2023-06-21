Another Emmy for Kit Connor? ‘Heartstopper’ star is on the Emmy ballot for a different role

Nineteen-year-old Kit Connor has already been working in film and television for a decade, but he enjoyed a breakthrough in 2022 as one of the stars of the Netflix young adult series “Heartstopper.” He was honored for that performance at the Children’s and Family Emmys last fall, and he could follow that with his first Primetime Emmy this year: Best Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as Pantalaimon in the HBO fantasy series “His Dark Materials.”

Connor stars in “Heartstopper” as Nick Nelson, a teenage rugby player questioning his sexuality after he befriends classmate Charlie (Joe Locke), who was recently outed as gay. Netflix opted out of the Primetime Emmys for its crossover hit series and instead entered the brand new Children’s and Family Emmys, which were spun off from the Daytime Emmys last year as part of a restructuring of the awards. That turned out to be an advantageous move as the series was nominated nine times and won five: Best Young Teen Series, Best Writing for a Young Teen Program, Best Casting for a Live Action Program, Best Guest Performance for Olivia Colman as Connor’s mother, and Best Lead Performance for Connor.

Meanwhile, Connor has voiced Pantalaimon, the daemon of heroine Lyra (played by Dafne Keen), since 2019 and for “His Dark Materials'” entire run. A daemon is a manifestation of a person’s inner self that takes the form of an animal, and while Connor hasn’t been nominated yet for this performance, perhaps his heightened profile since starring on “Heartstopper” will give him enough of a boost to secure him a nom for the third and final season of “Materials.” Do you think he’ll make the cut?

