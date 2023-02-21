With ‘Heroes’ performance, Kodi Lee proves why he’s YOUR pick to win ‘AGT: All-Stars’

During Monday’s “Finale Performances” episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” Kodi Lee demonstrated why he is the fans’ choice to win the reality TV show. The inspirational singer, who was born blind and autistic, belted out a pitch-perfect rendition of David Bowie‘s “Heroes” that had the judges up on their feet. Howie Mandel called him a “hero every day,” Heidi Klum dubbed him the “ultimate all-star,” and Simon Cowell raved that he’s “so cool and so brilliant.”

Last week, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking viewers to name which of the 11 finalists they’re rooting for to win, and a whopping 40% of respondents voted for Kodi. He had just performed “Biblical” on the big stage and then had a concise message for the “AGT” superfans: “Help me change the world.” Kodi originally competed on Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent” where his song list included “A Song For You,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “You Are the Reason” and “Lost Without You.”

Next in line, according to our poll results, is Tom Ball at 29%. This singer originally placed third on “Britain’s Got Talent” and so he’s returned to the franchise to take home the win.

The only other person to nab double-digits in our poll results is ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean at 12%. The young girl won “Romania’s Got Talent” Season 11, but now she’s taking her show on the road to America.

Light-up dance group Light Balance Kids follows at 5%. They first appeared during Season 14 of “AGT,” where they ended up as finalists. (They are the younger version of Light Balance, who finished in third place in Season 12.)

Rounding out our Top 5 is Aidan Bryant, a self-taught teen aerialist who previously came in second place to magician Dustin Tavella during the 16th season of the American program. He would be the first aerialist to ever claim victory.

Here are the complete poll results for who viewers of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” are rooting for to win during the upcoming February 27 season finale:

40% — Kodi Lee

29% — Tom Ball

12% — Ana-Maria Margean

5% — Light Balance Kids

4% — Aidan Bryant

3% — Power Duo

Less than 3% — Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield, Aidan McCann

