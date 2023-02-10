Kodi Lee overwhelming favorite to win ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ — it’s not even close [POLL RESULTS]

Earlier this week, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking viewers of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” to name which of the 11 finalists they’re rooting for to win, and the results are not even close. In fact, an overwhelming 44% of respondents voted for Kodi Lee, the inspirational singer who was born blind and autistic, as their favorite. He recently sang “Biblical” on the big stage (watch above), and then told the “AGT” superfans, “Help me change the world.” Now it seems like a realistic possibility the fans will come through for him.

Kodi originally competed on Season 14 of the American version of the “Got Talent” franchise. His song list that year included “A Song For You,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “You Are the Reason” and “Lost Without You.” He’s one of just four “AGT” winners to return for “All-Stars,” but the other three were eliminated in the preliminary rounds: ventriloquist Terry Fator, magician Dustin Tavella and spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Next in line, according to our poll results, is Tom Ball at 21%. This singer originally placed third on “Britain’s Got Talent” and so he’s returned to the franchise to take home the win. He performed “The Sound of Silence” this time around, backed by a beautiful string quartet. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel loved what they saw and, with host Terry Crews‘ help, together they all pushed the group Golden Buzzer.

The only other person to nab double-digits in our poll results is ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean at 12%. The young girl won “Romania’s Got Talent” Season 11, but now she’s taking her show on the road. With the help of her rescue dog puppet Waldo, Ana-Maria performed a mix of comedy and singing as they belted out “You Don’t Own Me.” The superfans were so impressed that they gave her a ticket to the finale.

We then have a two-way tie at 5% between hand-balancing trio Bello Sisters and light-up dance group Light Balance Kids. Both acts are returnees from “America’s Got Talent” who were eliminated in the live shows. Can they now secure victory on the biggest talent show of all time? Bello Sisters earned their way to the finals thanks to the superfans, while Light Balance Kids was Howie’s Golden Buzzer.

Here are the complete poll results for who viewers of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” are rooting for to win during the upcoming February 27 season finale:

44% — Kodi Lee

21% — Tom Ball

12% — Ana-Maria Margean

5% — Bello Sisters

5% — Light Balance Kids

4% — Mike E. Winfield

4% — Power Duo

Less than 3% — Aidan Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Avery Dixon, Aidan McCann

