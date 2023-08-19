Korto Momolu claps back at ‘Project Runway’ judges after her elimination: ‘You’ve got to be consistent’ [WATCH]

“When I come into the room, you might not like me, you might not love me, but dammit, you’re going to remember who I was,” says Korto Momolu in the “Project Runway” after show following her elimination from the episode “Double Bind.” “Growing up I used to be so quiet people used to leave me places, believe it or not. While y’all were getting in trouble I was writing my master plan. A lot of people sacrificed a lot in my family for me to be who I am. You’re going to notice I was here.” Watch her interview with Christian Siriano above.

Momolu had a mostly stellar season on “Runway,” winning the “Coronation Day” challenge and getting another high score in “Uncut Hems,” among other accomplished looks. But in “Double Bind” when she had to create a design that merged casual with formal, the judges took her to task for her bold brocade fabric. But were the judges really being fair? The previous week she made a streamlined black outfit that was described as too “safe,” so she went for a bolder colorful print this time around. “It was perfect, honey, I loved it,” she maintains of her eliminated look. “I’ve been using brocade this entire time. This was the first time it became too shiny. You’ve got to be real with me, you’ve got to be consistent.”

She adds, “People don’t always want to give me my props, and that’s fine. But I know who I am.” She was moved, however, by “Fashion, Inside Out” guest judge Sergio Hudson giving her credit for helping to blaze the trail for Black designers in the industry. “For somebody like that who’s made it based on whatever I did to him in his life, I appreciate it and I love him.”

