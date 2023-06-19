‘Kraven the Hunter’ trailer: J.C. Chandor directs Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose in Aaron Taylor-Johnson superhero thriller

Filmmaker J.C. Chandor – an Oscar nominee for writing “Margin Call,” the man who directed one of Robert Redford’s final lead performances in “All Is Lost,” and a New York Mets fan – is back with his first studio blockbuster: “Kraven the Hunter,” the latest entry in Sony’s expanded Spider-Man universe.

The studio has had some success with its Spider-Man adjacent films, turning “Venom” into a blockbuster franchise with Tom Hardy and even scoring modest ticket sales with “Morbius” with Jared Leto despite toxic reviews. “Kraven the Hunter” seems to follow the template, turning a classic Spider-Man villain into an anti-hero, of sorts, who isn’t necessarily all-bad. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the title character, a violent killer whose DNA was altered after being attacked by a lion (sure). Oscar winner Russell Crowe plays Kraven the Hunter’s evil father with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose set as the female lead, the voodoo priestess Calypso. Other actors in the cast include Alessandro Nivola as eventual Spider-Man villain Rhino, Fred Hechinger, and Christopher Abbott.

As shown in the trailer, “Kraven the Hunter” is rated R, the first Sony superhero movie to earn a restricted rating. The bulk of its R-rating comes from the violence, rendered with blood squirts and splatters as Kraven brutally kills a variety of goons.

“Kraven the Hunter” is out in theaters on October 6. We’ll be there for sure.

