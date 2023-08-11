‘La La Land’ screening to feature Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducting live orchestra and jazz band

Composer Justin Hurwitz, a four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time winner in 2017 for the six-time Oscar-winning musical “La La Land,” will conduct that score and songs live-to-film with a 52-piece symphony orchestra and jazz band during a screening of the movie at Los Angeles State Historic Park overlooking the downtown L.A. skyline on September 16 at 8 p.m.

Hurwitz earned an Oscar for the “La La Land” original score and shared an Academy Award for the original song “City of Stars” with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “‘La La Land’ in Concert” is being put on by Street Food Cinema in collaboration with Hurwitz Concerts and Lionsgate, the latter of which produced the film that was written and directed by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle won an Oscar for his direction. The film grossed $151 million in North America and $446 million worldwide against a $30 million production budget.

Said Chazelle: “For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making ‘La La Land’ was scoring the film to a live orchestra: phenomenal local musicians playing in real time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life.”

“Damien made a beautiful tribute to Los Angeles with ‘La La Land,” Hurwitz said, “and it’s been six years since I’ve performed the score in L.A., so I couldn’t be more excited to bring this concert screening back home. I’m going to be conducting an orchestra of incredible L.A. musicians, along with the film. People get to see the film and hear the recorded vocal performances by Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend from the film’s soundtrack, all blended with a live orchestra performance. I have so much fun conducting this orchestra, and I think people will love it.”

“La La Land” was an awards magnet for Hurwitz. Besides his pair of Oscars, it also earned him two Golden Globes, a Gold Derby honor in 2020 for Score of the Decade, a BAFTA, a Grammy, a Critics Choice Award and an L.A. Film Critics honor. He was also nominated for an Oscar this year for the “Babylon” score, which also earned him Golden Globe and Gold Derby triumphs earlier this year. In fact, Hurwitz received his most recent Gold Derby Award (see the fun photo above).

Doors and activities open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.streetfoodcinema.com.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?