‘America’s Got Talent’: Lachune deserved Golden Buzzer for ‘Yellow’ [WATCH]

On June 27, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 continued with the fifth installment of audition episodes. In this initial stage of the competition, each judge is given one “golden buzzer” decision to make where they can send an act straight through to the live shows. Typically we see someone on the panel make this decision in each episode, but on Tuesday’s “Auditions 5” all 12 acts to perform came up short. Surprisingly, the night’s final act, singer Lachune, did not have the gold confetti rain down her despite a beautiful and powerful rendition of “Yellow.” Watch her full performance in the video above.

Before singing for the judges, Lachune introduced herself as both a student and a vocal teacher living in Texas after growing up in a family of singers in South Carolina. She told Simon Cowell that she’s held herself back from taking the stage because she’s been an observer of other singers instead. She went on to explain that she went into teaching because she wanted to be “close to the spark,” but that after a while she realized she was giving her students the advice to “take the initiative” and that as their teacher she wasn’t walking that walk.

Following her cover of the Coldplay song “Yellow,” Simon said that she has a “beautiful, beautiful voice” and was tempted to ask her to judge herself. Lachune replied that she’d be clapping for herself and he offered the advice that she needs to carve out her own lane to go down. Sofia Vergara also loved the audition, calling it “perfect” and saying she wanted to keep listening. Heidi Klum was perhaps the most taken by the performance, applauding Lachune for putting herself first and finding a way to show who she is through the song. She added that she thinks Lachune has “only scratched the surface” of what she has to offer, but still no Golden Buzzer. Howie closed the critiques out with the first “yes,” predicting that Lachune changed the course of her life with the audition, and then Heidi, Sofia and Simon all followed with a “yes” vote of their own.

Though the judges sent Lachune on to the next round, it’s shocking that none of the judges thought she was special enough to earn a Golden Buzzer. By this time, only Heidi and Sofia had one still available and despite their huge praise of her voice, did not handpick Lachune to represent them in the competition. So far this season, Howie’s favorite act was French dance group Murmuration, Terry Crews‘s pick was Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Simon’s choice was singer Putri Ariani, and the audience selected Mzansi Youth Choir as the acts to advance straight to the live shows beginning August 22. We think Lachune should have joined them, but Heidi and Sofia held off. What do YOU think? Should Lachune have earned the Golden Buzzer?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions