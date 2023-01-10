Globes predictions slugfest: Editors agree (mostly) on TV winners

With just days left to go before the 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC this Tuesday, January 10, Gold Derby’s Editors recently got together to make their last-minute Golden Globe TV predictions. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond give their forecasts for the winners (and potential spoilers) in all 13 television races in the limited, comedy and drama fields. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest video above and then be sure to make or update your Golden Globe picks at Gold Derby.

Kicking things off with Best Limited Series, Ray admits, “I went back and forth on this a little bit. I considered ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ but ultimately I settled on ‘The White Lotus: Sicily.’ It just came off of winning 10 Emmys and it was a huge juggernaut. It’s hard to see the Hollywood Foreign Press going against that. It’s got momentum and it’s kind of a phenomenon. It’s as close to a watercooler show that we have these days, considering there’s no watercooler and nobody at the office.”

Marcus agrees that “The White Lotus” is out front, but he warns to watch out for “Dahmer” because of the Ryan Murphy factor. Although, he’ll be taking the stage either way as he’s the recipient of this year’s Carol Burnett Award. Marcus reminds reviews that “the Globes sort of owe” a win to “The White Lotus” since they strangely snubbed Season 1 last year. “So I think they’re gonna play catch-up,” he notes.

Moving over to Best Drama Series, Daniel declares, “I’ve got ‘Severance’ [at number one]. I think it’s the cool new show and the shiny new object which the Golden Globes tend to like.” Even though he realizes that voters “love” “The Crown,” he concedes, “They just did that two years ago, so I feel like there’s no urgency to go back there, especially when they’ve got the cool option and they nominated it several times.”

“My favorite of these dramas is ‘House of the Dragon,'” confesses Marcus, “but my favorite rarely wins, so I think I’m okay if something like ‘Severance’ wins or ‘Better Call Saul.'” And don’t count out “BCS” just because it’s the final season, as Marcus mentions how “The Americans” pulled off a shockeroo for its final season at the Golden Globes four years ago.

The Best Comedy Series trophy already seems to have the name “Abbott Elementary” engraved on it, as it’s Gold Derby’s front-runner to prevail. Denton proclaims it would be “very uncool” of the voters to go with anything else in this category, even though it’s often cool to go “against the herd.” He adds, “If they don’t reward ‘Abbott Elementary,’ it’s just gonna look like a mistake.” Co-nominee “The Bear” will have better luck in the lead actor race, as Jeremy Allen White is their collective pick to hear his name called.

