‘Late Late Show’ shoots down One Direction rumor: The group won’t reunite for James Corden’s last show

While James Corden’s next direction is back to England, and perhaps to the stage, he and the producers of “The Late Late Show” want to make it abundantly clear what not to expect on the final episode: One Direction.

Following a weird bit of online chatter about the British boy band reuniting to send Corden off, the show took to its social media channels to nip the rumor in the bud.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true,” the official “Late Late Show” social team posted, linking to a Daily Mail article, then hyping up their two-hour finale on April 27.

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

Corden and 1D have a long relationship. The group (minus Zayn Malik, who had just departed) did one of the Carpool Karaoke gags with him in 2015, and breakout star Harry Styles has appeared on the program many times. Corden even directed one of Styles’s videos. Pals!

But One Direction has been on indefinite hiatus since January 2016. In 2017, when the video for their song “History” won a Brit Award, only Liam Paine was on-hand to accept on everyone’s behalf.

The Tony-winning Corden took over “The Late Late Show” from Craig Ferguson in 2015, and infused the program with a lot of celebrity interviews, YouTube-ready bits, gags, and stunts. Since joining the late-night circuit, Corden’s profile has exploded—as has his awards recognition. He’s won 12 Emmy Awards in a variety of categories.

With Corden leaving the time slot, CBS is leaving the old-school talk show format even further behind. Under Stephen Colbert’s producing shingle, the network is revising the quasi-interactive game show “@midnight” with Funny or Die. A host has not been named.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions