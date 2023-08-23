Lavender Darcangelo blows the roof off ‘America’s Got Talent’ during live show: ‘I’m all about breaking boundaries’

Heidi Klum‘s fan-fave Golden Buzzer, Lavender Darcangelo, blew the roof off “America’s Got Talent” with her performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” during the reality TV show’s first live show on Tuesday, August 22. (Read our minute-by-minute recap.) The 27-year-old from Fitchburg, Massachusetts was born blind and autistic, but she doesn’t let that stop her from living her dream of becoming a world-famous singer.

“I’m all about breaking boundaries,” Lavender declared in her pre-taped interview. The judges had nothing but praises for her live rendition of the Foreigner classic, with Heidi announcing, “I am so proud of you … I hope that everyone is going to vote for you so that we can go to the next round together.” Simon Cowell chimed in, “It’s just the most amazing feeling when a contestant who everyone loves nails it, and you can feel it … that was beautiful.”

Back in her “AGT” audition, Lavender’s powerful cover of “Out Here on My Own” prompted Heidi to slam her hand down on the gold-colored button. The panelist promised to be Lavender’s “cheerleader all the way to the finish line,” and so far she’s been a woman of her word. If the singer goes on to win the million dollars, her goal is to build a school in which “classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious at,” because she would have “thrived” in such an environment.

Competing against Lavender during the “Qualifiers 1” round were these 10 contestants: dog act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings, electric guitarist John Wines, dancer Lambros Garcia, stand-up comedian Maureen Langan, singer and guitarist Mitch Rossell, multimedia dancer Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation, danger act Ray Wold, choir Sainted and band True Villains. Only two acts will go on to the finale, based on America’s overnight votes.

The ultimate winner of “AGT” Season 18 will join the list of champions that includes singers (Bianca Ryan, Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Grace VanderWaal and Kodi Lee), ventriloquists (Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer), magicians (Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella), dancers (Kenichi Ebina and Mayyas) and variety acts (Olate Dogs and Brandon Leake).

“America’s Got Talent” has been a summer staple for NBC since it initially premiered in 2006. This year marks its 18th regular season, but there have also been three American-based spin-offs: “AGT: The Champions,” “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: Extreme.”

