Lele Pons (‘The Masked Singer’ Jackalope) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve been impersonating Shakira since I was a little kid’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took on returning champ Squirrel for “Sesame Street Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira, Jackalope dethroned the reigning queen, but lost to Fairy in the Battle Royale. The antlered hare pulled off her mask to reveal social media star Lele Pons. Panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke correctly guessed the popular YouTuber, but Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy were off the mark.

“We hosted the Teen Choice Awards together!” screamed host Nick Cannon when Lele pulled her mask off. “I’ve been impersonating Shakira,” she revealed. “I’ve been practicing since I was a little kid.” When asked why she decided to appear on “The Masked Singer” she answered, “I like to do new things. I don’t like to repeat stuff. So I’m here now and I don’t know where I’m gonna be tomorrow. I’m here now and I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

Prior to Lele’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Squirrel: Lele Pons (Robin), Jenna Ortega (Jenny), Selena Gomez (Ken) and Lele Pons (Nicole).

In her clue package, Jackalope revealed, “I’m so excited to step into the ring on ‘Sesame Street Night’ because I also love entertaining audiences of all ages. While I’m known to have a lot of influence, you’d be surprised that I wasn’t very social. Talking as a kid wasn’t my jam, so growing up I expressed myself through music and dance. Pretty soon, people all over the world began connecting with me and what I do, because this Jackalope don’t lie. Posting about your problems with millions of strangers may seem crazy, but being vulnerable gives me strength. I’ve created a modern family of fellow outcasts and together we’ve defined an industry. My kind of notoriety has its fair share of trolls, but I’ve learned to have a thick skin in my arena. So my competition better watch out because this bunny’s moves shines brightest on Wednesdays.” Visual clues included vines, a smart phone, a red heart necklace with a “G” on it, and a picture of Ghostface from “Scream.”

Jackalope was the eighth act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf and Malin Akerman as Squirrel.