Len Goodman, former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge, dead at 78

Len Goodman, former “Dancing with the Stars” head judge, has died. He was 78.

Goodman died on Saturday, three days before his 79th birthday, after a battle with bone cancer at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by family, according to his manager, Jackie Gill.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill said in a statement to the BBC. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

A competitive dancer in his 20s, Goodman won several titles, including the British Championships. He served as head judge on the U.K.’s “Strictly Come Dancing” from its 2004 debut until 2016. In 2005, he started pulling double duty when “Dancing with the Stars” launched stateside and became known for his tough love, curmudgeonly quips and highly coveted “10 from Len” score at the judges’ table. Goodman, who missed Seasons 21 and 29 of the ABC-turned-Disney+ series, announced his retirement at the end of Season 31 in November, saying he planned to spend more time with his family.

“Dancing” honored Goodman with a tribute video and his own Mirrorball trophy upon his retirement.

“A Good Man, indeed,” original “Dancing” host Tom Bergeron posted on Instagram Monday morning with a collage of photos of himself with Goodman through their 14 years as colleagues.

Bruno Tonioli, who judged alongside Goodman on “Strictly” and “Dancing,” tweeted that he was “[heartbroken] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away.” He added he will “treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts. [There] will never be anyone like you. [You] will always be my perfect 10.”

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

Fellow “Dancing” judge Carrie Ann Inaba paid tribute to Goodman with a video montage on Instagram. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone,” she wrote. “You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len.”

“Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions,” BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement. “He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s’ success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman, who was the founder and owner of the dance school the Goodman Academy in Dartford, Kent, is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and his son, James William Goodman, from a prior relationship.

