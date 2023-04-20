‘Lessons in Chemistry’ trailer: Brie Larson stars in new Apple series [Watch]

Welcome, viewers, to Brie Larson’s first foray into streaming television with “Lessons in Chemistry.” The Oscar-winning star leads the Apple adaptation of the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus which the streaming service will debut this fall.

Here’s the logline from Apple: Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Larson, who won Best Actress for “Room” and plays Captain Marvel for Marvel Studios, stars in the show alongside Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”). Larson is an executive producer with Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”), Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark”), Natalie Sandy and Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed”). Eisenberg is the showrunner.

Larson is ready to have a massive year. In addition to “Lessons in Chemistry,” she’ll reprise her role as Captain Marvel in “The Marvels” (out in November). She’s also in the cast of “Fast X” with fellow Best Actress winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron and Best Supporting Actress winner Rita Moreno. (Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, John Cena, and the other “Fast” crew members are in that one too.) “Fast X” is out in May.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions