Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: Comedy Lead and Supporting Actor

A quarter century after the premiere of its pilot episode, NBC’s “Will & Grace” remains one of the most important pieces of LGBTQ+ representation in television history. Two of its main characters – Will Truman and Jack McFarland – were (fairly) well-adjusted gay men whose sexualities informed much of the series’ plot throughout its eight seasons.

Two years in, actors Eric McCormack (as Will) and Sean Hayes (as Jack) set a precedent as the first men to achieve TV academy recognition for playing regular LGBTQ+ roles on a continuing series. Take a look through our photo gallery of these and the other nine LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have led to Emmy nominations for either Best Comedy Actor or Supporting Actor.

While this list is regrettably small, the fact that over half of its members have been added within the last decade is very promising. As the TV landscape becomes increasingly more inclusive and queer comedic characters like Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”) Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver, “The Other Two”), and Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”) are afforded time to develop, this group is bound to keep growing.

This chronological list only includes actors who played characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed within their series. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not counted, nor were characters on sketch series such as “Saturday Night Live.”

