Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: Comedy Lead and Supporting Actress

When Ellen DeGeneres came out of the closet in a 1997 Time magazine interview, the news was met with an unfortunately mixed response. Some weren’t ready to adjust to the idea of such a high-profile celebrity identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but many applauded her bravery and recognized her as a positive role model.

Two weeks later, Ellen Morgan, the character DeGeneres played on ABC’s “Ellen,” also came out, and she soon made history as the first performer to earn TV academy recognition for playing a regular LGBTQ+ role on a continuing series. Check out our photo gallery of this and the other eight LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have led to Emmy nominations for either Best Comedy Actress or Supporting Actress.

This list has not expanded much in 25 years, but two-thirds of its entrants having joined within the last 10 is a good sign of progress. As more diverse stories continue to be told, the group should continue to grow, with potential future examples including “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez and “A League of Their Own” cast members Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Abbi Jacobson.

This chronological list only includes actresses who played characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed within their series. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ performers were naturally not counted, nor were characters on sketch series such as “Saturday Night Live.”

