Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: Drama Lead and Supporting Actor

Before he racked up five Best Drama Actor Emmy nominations for “Dexter,” Michael C. Hall earned a notice in the same category for his portrayal of David Fisher on “Six Feet Under.” His character, a third-generation funeral director, was initially introduced as a closeted gay man but grew more comfortable in his identity as the series progressed.

Hall’s 2002 nomination for “Six Feet Under” made him the first actor ever recognized by the TV academy for playing a regular LGBTQ+ character on a drama series. Take a look through our photo gallery of this and the other seven LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have led to Emmy nominations for either Best Drama Actor or Supporting Actor.

Unlike their comedic counterparts, the dramatic LGBTQ+ characters that capture the attention of Emmy voters aren’t always afforded happy endings and are sometimes more bad than good. However, their complexity is precisely what makes them authentic. Since this group has doubled within the past five years, it should continue to grow, with viable new examples including Clifford Sayles (Nicco Allan, “P-Valley”) and “Interview with the Vampire” pair Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt (Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid).

This chronological list only includes actors who played characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed within their series. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were, of course, not counted.

