Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: Drama Lead and Supporting Actress

In 2015, Tatiana Maslany made history with her initial Emmy mention for “Orphan Black” as the first woman to receive a Best Drama Actress notice for playing a confirmed LGBTQ+ character. This recognition was monumental in that it meant there was finally at least one example of LGBTQ+ character representation in each of the TV academy’s 12 lead and supporting acting categories.

Maslany had been preceded in being nominated for an LGBTQ+ role by a few dramatic supporting actresses, and their combined group is now larger than the drama actor, comedy actor, and comedy actress ones. Check out our photo gallery of the dozen LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have led to Emmy nominations for either Best Drama Actress or Supporting Actress.

Every entrant on this list was added within the last 20 years, with almost all having joined during the last decade. The relatively sizable group of characters should continue to expand each year, with possible upcoming additions including Ellie (Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”), Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”), and Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress, “Yellowjackets”).

This chronological list only includes actors who played characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed within their series and prior to the nominations in question. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not counted.

