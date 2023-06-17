Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Twenty-four years after he received his first Emmy nomination for his guest appearance on “ER,” Ewan McGregor finally won the TV academy’s favor as the star of the 2021 limited series “Halston.” Bringing home the gold for his performance as the titular fashion designer made him the fifth and most recent man to win the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor award for playing an LGBTQ+ character.

All four of said victors who preceded McGregor were also honored for playing real-life LGBTQ+ figures, as were eight more of the category’s nominees. Take a look through our photo gallery of the 18 examples of LGBTQ+ character portrayals (including fictional ones) that have resulted in Emmy nominations for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor.

This particular list dates all the way back to 1973, which is over a decade before such a group started building in any other Emmy category. Due to the dramatic nature of these telefilms and series, not all of these 18 characters serve as positive examples of LGBTQ+ representation, but even the few truly monstrous ones inspire meaningful conversations and calls to constructive action.

This chronological list only includes characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed in the context of their programs or, in some cases, in real life prior to their series or films’ premieres. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not considered.

