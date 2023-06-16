Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

In 1995, one year after the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy was enacted to protect closeted LGBTQ+ members of the U.S. military while excluding those who were out, Glenn Close and Judy Davis both won Emmys for playing Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer and her partner, Diane Divelbess, in “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story.” This gave them the joint distinction of being the first actresses ever honored by the TV academy for LGBTQ+ character portrayals.

Nearly three decades later, Close remains the only such victor in the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress category. To find out which other eight women have earned nominations here for embodying LGBTQ+ characters, take a look through our photo gallery.

Although the corresponding male list is twice as long, this one still includes an even mix of lesbian, bisexual, and transgender characters that provide insight into over a century of the community’s history. Most, like Close’s Cammermeyer, are based on real people, but there are a few interesting fictional characters in the group as well.

This chronological list only includes characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed in the context of their programs or, in some cases, in real life prior to their series or films’ premieres. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not considered.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions