Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor

By winning the 2022 Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor Emmy for the first season of “The White Lotus,” Murray Bartlett became the fourth man to triumph in the category for his work as an LGBTQ+ character. As gay resort manager Armond, he also perpetuated a five-year streak of there being at least one such nominee in the lineup.

Bartlett’s nomination brought the total number of LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have earned recognition here to an even two dozen. This constitutes the highest amount of representation of this kind in any acting Emmy category, with the supporting female group consisting of one third as many characters. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about all 24 examples.

Unlike the corresponding lead male group, which is mostly made up of fact-based performances, only seven of these 24 featured characters specifically represent real-life figures. A few others are loosely based on actual people, but most are fully fictional. Nonetheless, their diverse experiences as members of the community, which span several decades and parts of the world, ring remarkably true.

This chronological list only includes characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed in the context of their programs or, in some cases, in real life prior to their series or films’ premieres. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not considered.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions