Emmy Nominated LGBTQ+ Characters: TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress

Five years after winning her first Emmy for “Nurse Jackie” (Best Comedy Supporting Actress, 2013), Merritt Wever pulled off a surprise second victory for her work on the limited series “Godless.” Since her character on the 1880s Western drama was inarguably portrayed as a lesbian, she became the third and most recent woman to win the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress award for playing an LGBTQ+ role.

Since the late 1980s, the list of LGBTQ+ character portrayals that have merited bids in this category has come to include nine examples. While this amount is regrettably low, close to half of these performances being winning ones and the group’s relatively rapid expansion over the last decade are promising factors. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out which other characters belong to this club.

The vast majority of these characters are part of the lesbian subset of the LGBTQ+ community, and nearly all of them are not based on real people. Still, their shared wealth of experiences remains authentic and continues to diversify with each new addition.

This chronological list only includes characters whose LGBTQ+ identities were explicitly confirmed in the context of their programs or, in some cases, in real life prior to their series or films’ premieres. Straight, cisgender characters portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors were naturally not considered.

