Liam Neeson thinks there are too many Star Wars spinoffs: “It’s taken away the mystery and the magic” [Watch]

Don’t hold out hope for a Qui-Gon Jinn Disney+ show, because Liam Neeson isn’t interested. He thinks there’s too much Star Wars already.

On “Watch What Happens Live!,” Neeson reiterated that he has no desire to build a streaming show around the Jedi master character he originated in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” and moreover, he thinks the amount of Star Wars content flooding the market is cheapening the Star Wars brand.

On the show, a fan asked Neeson if he’s interested in doing a Disney+ Qui-Gon Jinn show, and Neeson reacted as if he’d been asked if he’d be interested in eating a bowl of worms. “No, I’m not,” he said, shaking his head at the unpleasant thought.

“There’s so many spinoffs of ‘Star Wars,’” he groused. “It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.” (Ironically, recently reinstalled Disney CEO Bob Iger sort of agrees, saying on an investor call last week that the company needs to be “better at curating” “extraordinarily expensive” franchises like Star Wars.)

Neeson said he enjoyed filming the small cameo appearance he made in the Disney+ limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with his “Phantom Menace” co-star Ewan McGregor – “I had two lines to say,” he humorously explained to his fellow panelist Paul Rudd – but that was enough for him.

Neeson is one of a handful of movie stars who have resisted taking starring TV roles and has so far managed to avoid truly cheap productions like the ones his peers sometimes end up in. His action movies always get theatrical releases and often perform decently well at the box office. He’s limited his TV appearances to cameos that play off his celebrity, like in “Atlanta” and “Derry Girls.”

To that end, he has previously said that while he wouldn’t do a Qui-Gon Jinn show, he would do a movie. “Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit,” he told Comicbook.com last year. “I just like the big screen, you know?”

