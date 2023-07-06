Will Lil Uzi Vert finally win their first Grammy for ‘Pink Tape’?

After a relatively dry year for rap music on the charts, it seems like the genre is back on track. This is largely thanks to the release of Lil Uzi Vert’s newest studio album, “Pink Tape.” The record is headed for a number-one debut on the Billboard 200, with projected album units between 200,000 and 250,000. Thus, Uzi is pretty much this year’s first hip-hop smash and continues to be one of the most innovative and popular rappers of the past 10 years. Could this success lead to their first Grammy win?

“Pink Tape” has a lot in its favor. First, as mentioned above, it’s pretty much the biggest rap album released in 2023, and second only to Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 release “Her Loss” for the most first-week album units throughout the Grammy eligibility period. However, “Her Loss” had mediocre reviews, and most of its tracks faded relatively fast compared to other Drake and 21 Savage releases, so it’s not necessarily in the lead just because it had a lofty first week.

The other big rap contender this year is Metro Boomin’s “Heroes and Villains,” which has definitely had better legs than most of if not all the rap releases of the season. However, the record will be almost a year old by voting time, so a lot of voters might have Metro fatigue. The academy could also choose to award Metro elsewhere, particularly for his single “Creepin'” or for his work on the new “Spider-Verse” movie soundtrack.

Uzi’s album also has the potential for multiple smash hits. While the Drake/21 Savage and Metro albums both have multiple top-10s, both pretty much only have one true crossover hit (“Rich Flex” and “Creepin’,” respectively). Uzi’s album already has the big hit “Just Wanna Rock” which peaked at number-10 on the Hot 100 and topped the urban charts. But Uzi’s newest single, “Endless Fashion” featuring Nicki Minaj, could end up being one of the biggest rap songs of the year. It also helps that Uzi will most likely have songs in heavy rotation by voting time, while the other big contenders would be old news by then. With new songs on the radio and the recency advantage from the album’s late June release, it’s likely that Uzi will have the most hype during voting.

Now, there are some disadvantages in Uzi’s way. Perhaps the most significant is that the Grammys tend to dislike mumble rap and favor more traditional songs that are lyric-based. Uzi is by no means a bad lyricist, but their innovative style could prove to be too weird for older rap voters. Also, there are more artists that could potentially release new music during these couple of months left of eligibility (the deadline is September 15) and steal Uzi’s thunderous hype. Plus Uzi’s aesthetic is more playful compared to traditional rappers, though perhaps this could be an advantage if voters are open-minded, since Uzi might stand out from the pack.

A win for Uzi would be historic. They’d become the first gender nonconforming artist to win in the rap field, a huge milestone for nonbinary individuals. Not only that, but “Pink Tape” would be a big win itself for newer rappers, especially those who lean towards the melodic and mumble side of the genre. And how exciting would it be for Uzi to finally net their first award after years as one of rap’s top figures?

