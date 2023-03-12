Watch our live Oscars 2023 streaming pre-show with absolutely final predictions

Just prior to the Oscars 2023 airing Sunday evening, watch our thrilling live streaming pre-show starting at 6:00 ET; 3:00 PT. Our two-hour program will be hosted on our home page (or click the video link above) by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, who’ll be asking for absolutely final predictions and a debate from a large number of our editors and contributors. Associate editor Latasha Ford will join the entire program to provide official Gold Derby odds for who will win in each of the 23 categories.
Here is our lineup of editors and contributors who’ll give you advice on who will win Oscars with their last-minute picks:
3:00 – 3:30 PT is Denton Davidson, Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti
3:30 – 4:00 PT is Charles Bright, Tom O’Brien, Ray Richmond
4:00 – 4:30 PT is David Buchanan, Marcus Dixon, Susan Pennington
4:30 – 5:00 PT is Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Tsang
95th Academy Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time for the ceremony on ABC. Presenters and performers previously announced are listed below.
CEREMONY PRESENTERS:
Riz Ahmed
Halle Bailey
Antonio Banderas
Elizabeth Banks
Halle Berry
Emily Blunt
Jessica Chastain
John Cho
Glenn Close
Jennifer Connelly
Paul Dano
Ariana DeBose
Cara Delevingne
Harrison Ford
Andrew Garfield
Hugh Grant
Danai Gurira
Kate Hudson
Samuel L. Jackson
Michael B. Jordan
Dwayne Johnson
Mindy Kaling
Nicole Kidman
Troy Kotsur
Eva Longoria
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Andie MacDowell
Jonathan Majors
Melissa McCarthy
Janelle Monae
Elizabeth Olsen
Deepika Padukone
Pedro Pascal
Salma Hayek Pinault
Florence Pugh
Questlove
Zoe Saldaña
John Travolta
Sigourney Weaver
Donnie Yen
CEREMONY PERFORMERS:
In Memoriam – Lenny Kravitz
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”) – Rihanna
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This Is a Life”) – David Byrne, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu
“RRR” (“Naatu Naatu”) – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious
“Tell It Like a Woman” (“Applause”) – Sofia Carson and Diane Warren
“Top Gun: Maverick” (“Hold My Hand”) – will not be performed
