Lizzo (‘Love, Lizzo’) on the moment she realized, ‘I want to be the best flute player ever’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Denton Davidson spoke in-depth with Lizzo (“Love, Lizzo”) about her Max documentary, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

“Love, Lizzo” is directed by Emmy nominee Doug Pray and follows the music superstar’s life from her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise. The film provides an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

Lizzo learned to play the flute when she was a kid, and she told us about the moment she first thought, “I want to be the best flute player ever.” She recalled in our webchat, “It was one of those childish [things], you just get obsessed with it. I think that’s kind of where it came from. I just started to eat, breathe, and drink flute, and the rest is history, I suppose. You never think these little things are going to amount to such greatness in your life, and it is literally the reason why I’m here.”

Denton Davidson: Welcome to Gold Derby. I’m Senior Editor Denton Davidson here with Emmy and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo, whose documentary Love Lizzo is currently streaming on Max. Now, I don’t think anyone in the public would describe you as shy now, but talk about that girl named Melissa in the home video and how you felt at that time in your life?

Lizzo: That the coolest thing about this whole documentary process is I didn’t have any videos of me when I was a kid. I think that once we started doing research, one of my cousins was like, “Hey, we’ve got tons of VHS footage of you.” I was like, “What?”

DD: Wow.

L: We got a bunch of unseen, never-before-seen things even from me. So I felt transported when I saw that girl. I had almost forgotten about her a little bit and was like, “Wow.” I remember how soft my voice was and I would always be like, “Leave me alone.” I think she… I was, very uncomfortable all the time. I think my story has always been about just creating a safe space for myself and creating space for myself, period, for me to exist fully as myself. I think that discomfort drove that a little bit. I still have moments of shyness, but I think that I interpret my shyness now as a sensitivity and a need to protect myself.

DD: And you were born in Detroit, music city. So can you talk about how that community, and particularly the church influenced you because you were exposed to some major gospel artists at a young age.

L: Yes. Well, my mom, I think she went to the church with the Winans and she grew up looking and singing with the Clark Sisters, and I think we grew up in the family church, so I had the influence of those. I was a baby at one of the Winans wedding, and they held me as a baby. But I think that my influence was gospel-based, but it was like my family. My cousins were playing the drums and the bass and the keys, and my cousins were all in the choir singing. It had probably the greatest influence on me as a live performer. I think when you come to my shows and I see a lot of tweets now, they’ll be like, “That was a religious experience. Going to a Lizzo show is church.” Even when my cousin, she came to my show, she was like, “If you weren’t a musician, you probably would’ve been an evangelist or something because you got that voice of, [inaudible 00:03:01].” She’s like, “It came out one way or the other.” I do think that music has the power to make you feel something bigger than yourself, and catching the spirit is something that I feel like I did in church, but I also, I can do it on stage. You know what I mean? Yeah. I think that my shows feel like church. You know what I’m saying? It’s church for me and I get the chance to let it all out and say my message to the world.

DD: And Houston is home. That’s where you really grew up. That’s where you moved at a young age. I love that moment in the documentary when you’re so excited to play the Houston Rodeo, and then it’s canceled due to COVID-19, and you just were devastated. What did that mean for you? What was taken from you in that moment, and what did Houston hold for you?

L: It’s so funny because now it’s a moment in a film, but that was like, you can’t plan something like that. We were actually going to end the film at the Houston Rodeo and it would’ve been my first stadium show sold out in my hometown, and it would’ve been the perfect finale, and we had been filming for years before that to get to this point. All of a sudden, a day or two before the climax and ending of our film, it just wasn’t happening anymore. I think I wasn’t thinking about that at the time either. I wasn’t thinking about like, “Oh no, our film doesn’t have an ending.” I was just like, “Huh, this virus has taken precedence over the world, and this is something that we should not take lightly.” People were making jokes about the virus back then, and people were a little bit more lighthearted about it. For me, the rodeo being canceled was like, “Oh, shit, what is going to happen to the world?” That is where my mind was a little bit, and I was less in the, “Man, this was supposed to be my moment.” I don’t think that I even process life like that because nothing in my life that has happened to me, whether good or devastating, has steered me wrong. So I know that if something hasn’t happened, there’s a divine reasoning, and I need to move in that direction. I don’t ever fight the flow of my life. So I knew that this just meant that something transformative was going to happen and I needed to sit in it and just prepare for the next step.

DD: You also talked about feeling different as a kid, and then music became your passion, especially the flute at a young age. I mean, we don’t get a lot of pop stars that start jamming out on the flute on stage. So that’s something really unique and cool for you. What was it about the flutes and where did that passion come from with music?

L: I’ve always had a passion for music as a kid, growing up in church; however, I did not sing, and I did not play any instruments. I just loved music. When I joined my intermediate school in Houston, we had an incredible band director and he would make band fun. He made band cool, and everyone wanted to be in band, because of this one person, which there’s the band nerd trope and all of that. It’s like he made it. You don’t even think about that. All the cool kids wanted to be in band because of this particular teacher. So by fate, I was in that room, and when they asked who wants to do flute, or who should play flute, I was chosen out of everybody. I think it was the first day we were blowing in the head joints because they took us to a separate room to learn flute, because flute is a whole different beast than the other instruments, and we’re like, ooh, ooh. I’m nailing it. I’m going, oooh. I’m nailing the head joint already. I’m like, “Oh, I’m good at this,” and I’m faster than the other kids. I was picking up on things and I was getting bored easily, and I was like, “What is this burning hunger?” I was like, “Okay, more. All right, then, if the school doesn’t have the music that I want to play, let me go to Barnes & Nobles and see if I could find a CD or find some sheet music of songs I want to play.” So then I started to just feed myself and learn and teach myself, and I was like, “I want to be the best flute player ever.” It was one of those childish, when you’re a kid, you like, “I want to be an astronaut. I want to be the best flute player ever,” you just get obsessed with it. I think that’s kind of where it came from. I just started to eat, breathe, and drink flute, and the rest is history, I suppose. You never think these little things are going to amount to such greatness in your life, and it is literally the reason why I’m here.

DD: But you do really get into music and you get into rapping, and then the documentary takes us through the passing of your father. At that point it was like you had sort of lost the will for music for a while. Everything seems to freeze or go downhill for you. You’re sleeping in your 1998 Subaru, and then you realize in that moment you need to change your relationship with yourself. So you pack up and move to Minneapolis, And you said, “That’s where the music scene is.” Now, not everyone knows this, but I’m from Minneapolis, so why don’t you tell people what is the Minneapolis music scene? Because most people don’t think of Minneapolis as having a great music scene, but it really does.

L: Oh yeah. You know what? I didn’t even know before moving to Minneapolis, there was a music scene. I was told that by a mutual musician who I was joining his band. He was like, “Oh, the scene in Minneapolis is bananas.” I was like, “Okay, Minneapolis, is it cold there?” I would be like, “Minneapolis.” It was funny, I went to South by Southwest that year, and in Texas, you go to South by Southwest every year. I used to go as a thought and I would go to rap and see rap shows, and I went with my rock band and I’m a veteran at South by Southwest. So anyways, I was there and that year, every single band I met and every person that I had crazy encounters with in the street or got drunk with was from Minneapolis. I’d be like, “Oh, this is a cool band. Where are you guys from?” They’re like, “Oh, we’re from Minneapolis. “Minneapolis took over South by Southwest that year. And that was the same year that I was turning over the idea of moving to the Twin Cities. I was like, “Oh, this is just a confirmation to just go. All these cool people are from there. I already have friends now. I already made friends in Austin.” So I was like, “Let’s go.” So I went, and the scene is like this. I describe it this every time. There are tons of incredible bars and venues and they can all be sold out in one night with local acts alone. That is how incredible the music scene is in Minneapolis. There are venues in inside of sports bars. We used to play at this bar called Cause all the Time, and they had just a venue in there, but you could also get mac and cheese with cheese curves and get drunk. We would literally play there for food and liquor, and also the music community and the local community had your back. They would support each other. I was in 7,000 bands. I was playing flute, and singing backup for my friend in one band. I was also in another band as just like a rapper. I was in a rap collective. I was in a girl group. I had my solo music. The Limit does not exist in Minneapolis, and there was always music happening, always really good local music coming out from rap to experimental to rock. People would show up to your show and they would support you at your shows. It is something I’ve never seen before, but it’s also the reason why Prince moved back and lived in Chanhassen. It is the reason why there are successful touring artists that live in Minneapolis that don’t need mainstream pop success. They can tour America and sell out clubs with their fan base alone because of good music. So that was the scene that I came up in and the way that I joined the Minneapolis music scene was so fun and so free and so cool. I have relationships with people that will last forever, no matter how much time I’ve spent away from them or not.

DD: And that’s where you record your first solo album after you were with a lot of girl groups and bands like you said, and then My Skin, that’s where you said you realized you’re a songwriter.

L: Yeah, I wrote My Skin for Big Grrrl Small World. I recorded Lizzobangers, that was my first project, and then Big Grrrl Small World was less about just jotting down raps in a notepad and more about like, “Listen to the music. You’re a musician. You’ve studied music in college. Create words that go with the music,” because I was so in my rap like, “How fast can you rap on top of a beat?” Then I think I really started to get into my bag with Big Grrrl Small World, and My Skin was the first song that I wrote because I was moved by something and I wanted to communicate that emotion to people and I wanted people to feel where I was coming from. When I would sing that song on stage, it was a song that people would sing back to me immediately without even knowing it, and I was like, “Now, that is songwriting.”

DD: I’m in a room with probably more Prince records than I can count. So this wasn’t covered in the documentary. So I’m just going off what I read, but from what I read is he saw a documentary or something with you in it and invited you to come record with one of his girl groups. Is that true, and what was your experience meeting Prince? I can’t let you get away without your best friend’s story.

L: I had a relationship with Paisely Park and Prince and his team. It was very much he thought that I was talented and he saw something in me that the world hadn’t seen yet and was my first major co-sign, which I always feel like nobody co-signed me. I was like, “Damn, all these other…” Because, mind you, people forget that I am a female rapper first. I learned how to sing and I got very good at it, and so I’m so good at it that these bitches must have forgot. But I was a female rapper and a lot of the girls that I came up with at the time, which there weren’t that many girls that were rapping now, there’s so many. I’m like, “This is a dream I used to manifest this day.” But back then there was only a few of us and they would get co-signed by big rappers and I just was getting nothing, no love. I was like, “Huh, interesting.” For Prince to be like, “Lizzo is the one to watch,” literally his words exactly. Putting me and my friend and partner, Sophia Eris. Partner, sounds like we’re dating, which my DJ on a record and inviting us to perform at Paisley Park so many times, calling us on a dime, being like, “Hey, come and performance,” was really special and surreal. I don’t know. I just feel like that part of my life feels like a movie.

DD: What an incredible mentor and one of the best musicians that’s ever, ever lived, I mean.

L: I mean, ever lived, and for him to think that I was talented and enough to do… We never did it, but to do an album with me, what? Anyway.

DD: There is an emotional moment in the documentary that I thought was interesting and you start breaking down when you listen to Falling by Harry Styles, and I love that relationship between you two. You two have a fun friendship going on. What hit you with that song? What was going on? What brought you to tears when you heard that song for the… Was it the first time you heard it? I don’t know.

L: No, it was not. I had been consuming the Harry Styles album because we had been working so much at that time that I was so physically and mentally exhausted that I didn’t feel like I was even in my body sometimes. Those were the days where my schedule would be 6:00 AM to midnight every day, and it was back-to-back interviews, press performances, shoots, travel, and I don’t listen to a lot of music. I’m the type of person, I’ll consume one thing over and over and over and over. At that time it was the Harry Styles Fine Line album. I think it’s a beautiful song and it’s a sad song and it’s a good song. What made me cry was if you watch the film again, you’ll see I’m crying on the couch and I’m like, it feels like I used to love that he didn’t need me because everyone in my life needs me. But it hurts when you really think about it that the one person that you want to need you doesn’t even need you. It’s like, “Oh, shit, you don’t even need me.” The other side of that coin. I’m sitting there trying to forget about my feelings, and Harry goes, “I have the feeling that you’ll never need me again,” and I was like, “Oh.” It was like he was in the room and he like… I’m telling you, man, you can’t produce or fake any of these things. It’s almost like when you’re watching a reality show and they’re like, “Hey, why’d you close the door?” Then the musical director slides in, “Why’d you close the door?” Like a song that has the actual lyric in it. That was what that was. But except we didn’t produce it, we didn’t add it in post. It really happened 20 minutes after I had that conversation and I just lost it because I was like, “That is exactly how I feel right now.” That’s why I was like, “Wow, music is really powerful,” and my makeup artist goes, “You should really go to a Lizzo show.”

DD: Well, speaking of Harry, you both had a great year at the Grammy’s earlier this year. You won Record of the Year, for a bunch of time. First Black Woman to win record of the year since Whitney Houston’s I will Always Love You in 1994, almost 20 years. That can’t be lost on you. I mean, what was that moment like for you?

L: It was a surprise, and I love surprises. I love surprises so much that my expectations are always very look good, feel good, get drunk. That’s it. I was like, “And I want to get a selfie with Beyonce.” So that’s why I turned around when Beyonce was winning the award and got my selfie. That was my expectation level. Me and Adele were just chatting, just drinking, just having fun. I really like, “What a year to be nominated.” I wanted to be nominated in a year with really extremely top-of-the-industry people. It’s an honor to be like, “Damn, I’m also nominated next to Beyonce, that makes me a contemporary next to Adele. What?” But also knowing because I’m in the category with these people, “You not taking no trophy home. Your trophy is the fact that you are now on that level and you should celebrate that.” So me and Adele was just, [inaudible 00:21:07], and I don’t even know if we knew what the category was because we were chatting over stuff and then they said my name, I said, “Huh.” I looked, I was like, “Wait.” In that moment it was like, “Damn,” and I didn’t actually know that the last time a Black woman won an award was Whitney for, I Will Always Love You. I also, oops, didn’t know that the magnitude of Record of the Year for a songwriter and a producer and an artist is just like…

I think in the time I was just like, “Another Grammy. Woo.” There are no words to really describe what you’re thinking in that moment. You’re like, “Oh, shit, now I got to get up on the stage on live television in front of millions of people and say something interesting.” It was like, “What you going to say?” I used that as my opportunity to talk to Beyonce and to honor everyone who was a part of the record, and I actually don’t even remember what else I said because I was so going at the speed of light. Yeah. But I tell you what, after that, when I got off the stage, that’s when people started coming and they were like, “Do you know the last time a Black woman won that? Did you know that this is the only award that this producer has always wanted? Did you know what this means for you?” I’m like, “Huh.” I’ll tell you what, I feel so confident since then. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it was because my performance was so good vocally or I looked it so good. I have so much confidence in myself as an artist since then and it is done very good things for me.

DD: I mean, there’s so many different Grammy categories and awards, but Record of the Year is the best single Record of the Year. So there is something to be said for that. But I’m running out of time, but I want to snack, get in here real quick, that another surprise for you was at Emmy for best reality series for Watch Out For The Big Girls. You broke the RuPaul’s Drag Race streak. So that was another one, that was such a great moment to watch, and that acceptance speech was phenomenal.

L: Thank you. That was another one that I’m a fan of RuPaul’s Drag. I watch the show. I consume RuPaul’s Drag Race. I’ve been on RuPaul’s Drag Race twice, and I think the second time I did RuPaul or the first time he looked at me and said, “You got it kid. You could do this.” I got down on one knee and I looked at RuPaul after my speech and I said, “I love you so much. I would not have been here or done this without you. Thank you.” I was really just proud of the fact that we got all the girls from the cast in the building, ’cause baby.

DD: Yeah. My colleague was sitting up there with them and he said it was just like everyone was just screaming. He said it was fantastic. Well, let’s just put a bow on this. What did this documentary mean for you? What has it been like to put your life out there like this in such a raw way?

L: We knew that something was going to come from it. Some story was going to take shape and Doug Pray. We all have to just give a round of applause for him because he found the story over three and a half years of filming question marks. He told the story of where I’ve come from so beautifully that if anybody ever asked where I come from again, I’m going to defer them to the film. You can watch Love Lizzo streaming on HBO Max right now. Bitch, if you got any questions, comments, or concerns about where I come from, nailed it beautifully. Also showed the story of the rise of my career and then showed me creating special, my album in such a beautiful, intimate way. It is a joy that this piece of documentation exists for me.

DD: Congratulations. It’s a wonderful film and thanks for sitting down and chatting with GoldDerby today.

L: Thank you for having me.

