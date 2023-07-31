‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson return to fix the timeline [Watch]

“The timeline is running out” claims an onscreen chyron in the “Loki” Season 2 trailer that Marvel and Disney released on Monday.

Set to debut on October 6, the new season of the Marvel spinoff series picks up where last season left off, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to repair the sacred timeline with the help of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). We last saw Loki and Mobius in the post-credits scene for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” where the two men had seemingly traveled to the 1900s to find another Kang variant, Victor Timely (played by Jonathan Majors). That sequence is shown again in the Season 2 “Loki” trailer.

In March, weeks after the premiere of “Ant-Man,” Majors was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, the New York Times reported. Majors, through his lawyer, has maintained his innocence and denied the allegations. In June, the New York Times reported, “The New York Police Department has determined that a woman who accused the actor Jonathan Majors of assault attacked Mr. Majors herself and believe that there is enough evidence to support her arrest, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Since June, little has been publicly reported about the case, but a trial date for the case had been previously set for August 3.

In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson, and Majors, most of the “Loki” cast has returned for Season 2, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. A new addition to the ensemble is Oscar-winning star Ke Huy Quan, who factors heavily in the new trailer.

While Season 1 was directed by Kate Herron, the second season was directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Moon Knight”).

Season 1 of “Loki” received six Emmy nominations. Watch the trailer below.

