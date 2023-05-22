Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ win more Emmys than the film trilogy won Oscars?

Peter Jackson‘s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy was a box office and awards blockbuster when it was released from 2001 to 2003. Now the ambitious big-budget “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” streaming series has come two decades later. But will it do as well at the Emmys as the trilogy did at the Oscars?

“LOTR” was embraced by the motion picture academy right away, though it took a few tries for the sprawling fantasy epic to be awarded in the top categories. The first film, 2001’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” burst out of the gate with 13 nominations and won four of those: Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. But it was denied in top categories, with Best Picture going to “A Beautiful Mind.”

The second “LOTR” film took a dip: 2002’s “The Two Towers” was also nominated for Best Picture but only five other awards, of which it won Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects. It seemed like the motion picture academy was holding out to see if the trilogy would stick the landing with the third film, 2003’s “The Return of the King,” and boy did it ever. It earned 11 Oscar nominations and won every single one of them, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

That’s 17 total Oscars. Could “The Rings of Power” do better than that at the Emmys? Probably not all at once. The record for the most awards won by a program in a single year is 13: that’s how many the biographical limited series “John Adams” claimed in 2008. And no continuing drama series has ever won more than 12 at one time: “Game of Thrones” set that standard.

But “Thrones” is a useful comparison as it’s also an epic fantasy series based on a popular book series. And “The Rings of Power” has already gotten off to a solid start on its awards journey. “Rings of Power” won prizes from the Art Directors Guild and the Visual Effects Society this past winter, and it also received nominations from the Society of Composers and Lyricists, the Motion Picture Sound Editors, and the Screen Actors Guild (for best stunt ensemble). Those awards are decided by Hollywood peer groups just like the Emmys are, so we could see similar support from the TV academy.

That said, “The Rings of Power” isn’t the only game in town when it comes to high-profile dramas with superior production values. It’ll be competing for nominations against “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and “Star Wars” dramas “The Mandalorian” and “Andor,” to name a few. But the “Rings” film trilogy didn’t get its biggest awards windfall until its third year, and it looks like “Rings of Power” will have time to build as well, with several years of storytelling planned. But will it exceed 17? Vote in our poll below to let us know what you think.

