Lou Diamond Phillips (‘The Masked Singer’ Mantis) unmasked interview: ‘It’s been a joy to be on this show’

On Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer, three “Saved by the Bell” singers—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—competed for their spot in the quarter-finals! All three were saved by the new “Ding Dong, Keep It On!” bell, but only could be named the Group Champion. After a performance of “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks, Mantis was the first eliminated. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger all failed to guess actor Lou Diamond Phillips was the rockin’ insect.

“I gotta give a massive shoutout to my daughter Indigo,” the “La Bamba” star told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “Her and her friend Fluffy watch this show religiously. That was the primary reason, but you guys have had such wonderful, surprising, ridiculous guests. I mean, Grammy winners and nominees, down to surprising people like me that you don’t necessarily expect. It has been a joy to be on this show.”

Prior to Lou’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Mantis: Dennis Quaid (Robin), Kevin Bacon (Jenny), Brendan Fraser (Ken) and Steve Buscemi (Nicole).

In his clue package, Mantis revealed, “In a world…where celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and sing their hearts out, one gentlemantis is answering the call…’I’m in’…and is ready to show you a new side of himself. Flying onto ‘The Masked Singer’ stage is a performer known for his brooding persona, who is ready to show you he’s real freakin’ good at comedy. He’s almost won an Emmy for it. You may not know the Mantis a singer. He’s a published author, he’s done Shakespeare and now he wants to let loose and dance with the wolves. Music has followed Mantis his whole career, from Broadway to the silver screen. So get ready for some insect insanity cuz this bug’s coming to the stage right now!” Visual clues included motorcycles, Mantis scaling a skyscraper, a helicopter, Mantis reading “Lord of the Fly,” a skull, a stuffed wolf, poker chips, cards, a can of gasoline, matches and an explosion.

Mantis was the 16th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” His elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll, Alicia Witt as Dandelion and Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp.