‘Love & Death’ will premiere in time for the Emmys — watch Elizabeth Olsen transform into Candy Montgomery in first trailer

For the second year in a row, Candy Montgomery has entered the chat — the Emmy chat, that is. HBO Max’s new seven-episode limited series “Love & Death,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, will premiere on Thursday, April 27 with three episodes. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly through May 25, six days before the Emmy eligibility deadline.

From David E. Kelley, “Love & Death,” which will also premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival next month, follows the true story of Candy Montgomery (Olsen), a Texas housewife who was accused of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore (Lily Rabe), with an axe in 1980 after having an affair with her husband, Allan (Plemons).

“I just don’t want anybody to get hurt,” Candy tells an uneasy Allan in the trailer.

Last year, Hulu told its own version of the infamous case in “Candy,” a five-part limited series starring Jessica Biel as Candy, Melanie Lynskey as Betty and Pablo Schreiber as Allan. The series received one Emmy nomination for main title design.

Olsen and Plemons are both past Emmy nominees. The former was nominated for Best Limited/TV Movie Actress for “WandaVision,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first TV series. A two-time nominee, Plemons was shortlisted in 2016 for his supporting turn in the second season of “Fargo” and for his lead performance in the “USS Callister” episode of “Black Mirror” in 2018.

“Love & Death” also stars Patrick Fugit as Candy’s husband, Pat, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. Kelley wrote all seven episodes, while Lesli Linka Glatter directed the first four episodes and the finale. Both serve as executive producers alongside Nicole Kidman.

