Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya’s tennis drama ‘Challengers’ launching the Venice Film Festival

With the Cannes Film Festival is in the rear-view mirror, the September festival season will launch a whole new wave of Oscar contenders — and the Venice Film Festival (a.k.a. Biennale) is the first of those events, taking place from August 30 through September 9.

So many Oscar Best Picture nominees have launched there, which puts Luca Guadagnino‘s tennis drama, “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, in a good place, having just been announced as the opening night film for this year’s festival. It will be screening out of competition, so it won’t be eligible for any of Venice’s prestigious awards.

In the movie, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, whose husband (played by Mike Faist from “West Side Story”) is a former tennis champ on a losing streak. When he ends up facing Tashi’s washed-up ex, Patrick (Josh O’Connor from “The Crown”), everything comes to a head, as Tashi has to decide how important it is to win.

Of course, Guaragnino has a slight advantage of having a film picked for Venice, being a native of Italy and having already had a number of movies in the festival, including his previous film, “Bones and All.” Oddly, his movie with the most Oscar nominations was “Call Me By Your Name,” and that premiered at Sundance instead.

The Venice Film Festival hands out a number of prominent awards, including the Golden Lion that has been presented to future Best Picture winners “The Shape of Water” and “Nomadland.” More importantly, a number of actresses, who starred in Venice premieres and won the Volpi Cup, went on to win the Oscar in the Lead Actress category include Olivia Colman in “The Favourite,” Emma Stone in “La La Land,” and Helen Mirren in “The Queen.” But since “Challengers” is an out-of-competition title, Zendaya is not eligible for the Volpi Cup.

Even so, “Challengers” already has distribution, and will be released in North America on September 15 by MGM, though launching at Venice will allow early reviews to possibly give the movie a bump, while pushing Zendaya forward as a contender in the lead actress category.

Taika Waititi‘s “Next Goal Wins” has already been announced to launch the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which begins a week after Venice. With the opening night movies already announced for Venice and TIFF, we’re about to get a slew of announcements of the movies playing at the two film festivals, as well as those for the 61st New York Film Festival.

Also taking place in early September is the Telluride Film Festival, which generally won’t announce its line-up until opening day. Knowing what’s playing at the other festivals, and whether they’re labelled as World Premieres or not, often makes it easier to determine which movies might premiere at Telluride. Telluride is significant, in that many Oscar voters (and plenty of Oscar oddsmakers) attend each year to get an early look at contenders.