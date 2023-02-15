Bob Odenkirk is out of luck in AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’ trailer [Watch]

Bob Odenkirk is the face of angry middle-aged white guy mediocrity in the trailer for “Lucky Hank,” a dark comedy coming to AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 19. If it’s going to be anyone, it should be him.

In “Lucky Hank” – formerly known as “Straight Man” – Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr., the chair of the English department at Railton College, an underfunded, underachieving college in small-town Pennsylvania. Hank is an unhappy man who resents his father, his students, and his co-workers, which he manages by checking out from his life. But one day, he’s pushed to his breaking point and snaps at his students during class, which sets his life into a mid-life crisis tailspin. Meanwhile, Hank’s wife Lily (Mireille Enos), the even-keeled vice principal of the local high school, has had enough of Hank’s nonsense and is questioning her own path in life.

Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough round out the regular cast, with guest stars including Chris Diamantopoulos, Oscar Nuñez, Kyle Maclachlan, and more.

The series was created by Aaron Zelman (“Damages”) and Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) and is executive produced by Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who also serves as director, and “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Interview with the Vampire” producer Mark Johnson. It’s based on the 1997 novel “Straight Man” by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Richard Russo. The show continues Odenkirk’s relationship with network AMC and studio Sony, after the actor’s decade-plus run playing Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

“Lucky Hank” will premiere across four of AMC Networks’ linear channels – AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV – Sunday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, as well as on streaming service AMC+.

