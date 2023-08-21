Luis Colón (‘The Challenge: USA’) reveals how Josh Martinez and Dusty Harris betrayed him [Exclusive Video Interview]

Luis Colón became the fourth contestant eliminated from “The Challenge: USA” on Sunday night, following his loss to Chris Underwood in the arena. In the game “Evil Eye,” each man began in the center of the arena, holding on to either side of the “evil eye.” After host T.J. Lavin said “GO!” they engaged in a physical battle, trying to wrestle the object away from each other. In the end, Chris pulled off the win and sent the rookie from “The Amazing Race” packing. Watch our exclusive video interview with the eliminated contestant above.

“We knew since Episode 1 that they were coming after us,” Luis tells Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson. “We had the best team. The women on our team were the reason why we were so good. Desi [Williams] and Michaela [Bradshaw], those girls are badasses. That was the only way that they would have won was to [gang] up on us.”

During Sunday’s challenge the Blue Team threw the competition just to ensure the Red Team would win and nominate two players from Luis’ Green Team into the arena. He and Desi were voted in. Luis was defeated by Chris Underwood in an “Evil Eye” brawl, while Desi defeated fellow Green Teamer Amanda Garcia. While Luis wasn’t surprised he was targeted, he was disappointed in a couple of his friends who failed to have his back.

Luis and Josh Martinez are both from Miami and met at a viewing party for “The Amazing Race.” Luis admits, “We’re not the best of friends, but we were really cool. I admired how humble he was. When we got onto the show I told him, ‘Hey, I’m ready to work with you.’ I thought he was going to work with me. He didn’t help me out that first week of eliminations. He never spoke game with me. I picked the other side of the house, I picked going against him. He didn’t like that and I’m not sure why he doesn’t understand that.”

Another player he had hoped would have his back was fellow Amazing Racer Dusty Harris. After Luis’ name was called out for elimination he reveals, “I asked him, ‘Dusty, what happened?’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I tried to protect you.’ Chanelle [Howell] was sitting across the table and she goes, ‘That’s bullshit. You could’ve saved him.’ Dusty was my number one guy and I would have had his back for anything. Basically he didn’t have mine.”

