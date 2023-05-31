Will Luke Combs cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ make it a rare song to win Grammys twice?

Luke Combs is making waves right now with his hit “Fast Car.” The song is a rendition of the Tracy Chapman classic, which was in itself a big hit back in the day. Chapman’s version became iconic, winning her a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1989. So with Combs being Grammy-less despite a strong career, and with his rendition reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 just like the original version, the question is whether the song will be his ticket to winning a Grammy; as I’ve written before, the Grammys do love a cover. However, despite many covers winning, it is a bit rare for songs to win multiple times for different renditions.

The closest to Combs’s situation would be “Gentle on My Mind,” performed by Glen Campbell. While the song was not originally Campbell’s — it was first sung by its composer, John Hartford — it was best known when Campbell recorded it. The song was a major success for Campbell, crossing over to the top 40 of the Hot 100 and winning four Grammys in 1968. Later, The Band Perry, who you may know for their hit “If I Die Young,” covered the song and won Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2015.

Another win in the country field was for the standard “Georgia on My Mind.” The famous Ray Charles version won two awards at the 3rd Grammys in 1961, for Best Vocal Performance Single Record Or Track, Male and Best Performance by a Pop Single Artist. Later on, Willie Nelson’s cover of the song took home Best Country Male Vocal Performance in 1979.

A very rare case is “Up, Up and Away,” originally by The 5th Dimension. The song is the most awarded by the Grammys in a single year, taking home five prizes at the 10th Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year. But what if I told you it won one more? The song’s cover by the Johnny Mann Singers also won that night, taking home Best Performance by a Chorus. So technically “Up, Up and Away” took home six Grammys, an even more impressive record and one that will likely never be broken, to be honest.

Roberta Flack made history by winning Record of the Year back-to-back in 1973 and 1974, a feat that has only been repeated twice since then (by U2 and Billie Eilish). To add to her list of Grammy rarities, “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” her second ROTY winner, also won later on with a cover by The Fugees, which you’ve likely heard. That track took home Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1997.

A recent example is “How Deep Is Your Love,” originally by the Bee Gees. The track and its parent album, “Saturday Night Fever,” were massive and took the Grammys by storm in 1978, with the song winning Best Pop Performance by a Group with Vocals. In 2019 PJ Morton and Yebba won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for their live rendition of the song from Morton’s album “Gumbo Unplugged.” Another example is the acclaimed Simon and Garfunkel standard “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” It was a hit with Grammy voters, taking home four awards in 1971 including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It would go on to be covered by none other than Aretha Franklin. Her version took Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1972.

If Combs wins, “Fast Car” will join this illustrious list of songs that won twice. It makes all the sense in the world for such a beloved hit to win again, especially since Combs’s version is a commercial smash as well. We’ll see whether Combs can achieve Grammy history here, or if perhaps we’ll have to wait for another song to join this list.

