‘M3GAN’ sequel announced for 2025

There is more “M3GAN” on the way.

In news that was far from unexpected, Universal announced on Wednesday that “M3GAN,” the viral horror hit that has captured the imagination of the extremely online, will receive a sequel. The sequel, tentatively titled “M3GAN 2.0” according to a press release, is set to debut in on January 17, 2025.

So far, most of the creative team for “M3GAN” is set to return, including screenwriter Akela Cooper, whose original version of “M3GAN” was R-rated as opposed to the PG-13 take that was released to massive ticket sales. Stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise their roles from the first film as well – and M3GAN herself will obviously factor heavily into the feature too. The news of “M3GAN 2.0” did come without a director attached. Gerard Johnstone was behind the camera on the original.

“M3GAN” shattered expectations at the box office, opening to more than $30 million in its debut frame. Thus far, the film has grossed more than $61 million in North America and will pass $100 million worldwide soon, possibly before the end of this article.

“M3GAN” is produced by Jason Blum and James Wan.

