Macaw vs. Medusa: Who do YOU want to win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9? [POLL]

“The Masked Singer” Season 9 began with a whopping 21 contestants, but only two are left in the competition: Macaw and Medusa. During the upcoming May 17 finale, one costume will be named the winner and fly away/slither away with the Golden Mask, while the other will finish as the season’s runner-up. Who would YOU vote for if you were a member of the “Masked Singer” audience or judges’ panel? Vote in our winner poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Throughout the competition, Macaw squawked out such songs as “Live Like You Were Dying” on Country Night, “Photograph” on Supreme Six Night, “Your Song” in the Quarter-Finals and “What Makes You Beautiful” in the Semi-Finals. Some of the panelists’ most believable Macaw guesses have included David Archuleta, Zayn Malik and Elijah Wood.

“That was a Macaw concert tonight is what that was,” raved Nicole Scherzinger after the multi-colored parrot’s Semi-Finals performance. “I love that song choice for you because you are staying true to who you are and the reason why you’re here. And I can tell you’re singing it with all of your heart and soul because you meant it, because you knew someone out there tonight needed to hear that. Amazing job.”

Medusa’s song list on the reality TV show included “Happier Than Ever” in the Season Premiere, “Dancing Queen” on ABBA Night, “New York, New York” on New York Night, “Mercy” in the Battle of the Saved, “Someone Like You” in the Quarter-Finals and “Take Me to Church” in the Semi-Finals. Do you agree with the panelists that Medusa could be a celebrity like Lorde, Ellie Goulding or Ashlee Simpson?

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg cheered on the slithery villainess after her Semi-Finals performance, declaring, “Wow! I have two words: holy moly. I’ve just gotta tell you, not only did you take us to church, you bursted our hearts wide open. Medusa, we freaking love you.”

Is Macaw or Medusa your pick to win Season 9? As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

