Maddy Pomilla (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘I know I was walking a balance beam’

Wednesday’s premiere episode of “Survivor 44” did not go as planned for 28-year-old Maddy Pomilla. In her pre-game interview, the executive assistant from Brooklyn said she’d start the game from “one step back,” but admitted it’d be hard to not want to be in control of the game. By the time she was exiting as the first person voted out, Maddy could confess that her quest for control had “went a little topsy-turvy.” Read on for her “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

“I put my money where my mouth is and I just came up short,” said Maddy in her closing remarks. “But it feels good to come out and play really hard.” When Maddy was looped in to the discovery of the birdcage key by Brandon Cottom on Day 2, she became aware that he was unwilling to trust and work closely with her. Instead of keeping the advantage secret between the two of them, Brandon decided to make the discovery public to the entire tribe. This sent off alarm bells for Maddy who later tried to unite her tribe against Brandon.

In the birdcage was an immunity idol that the tribe agreed would belong to Brandon, but that was an advantage Maddy did not want sitting in the game. Maddy corralled Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz first in a plan to blindside Brandon and flush his idol while they had the chance. Later, Maddy brought both Kane Fritzler and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle in on the plan, knowing that they were already in a guys alliance with Brandon.

Ultimately the guys knew that Maddy had the numbers and so they prepared to vote Brandon out. After some baffling decisions by Jaime and Matthew to play their Shot in the Dark advantages at Tribal Council, Brandon was spooked into playing his idol, saving himself and casting the sole eligible vote to send Maddy home.

“It was a great run. I had a lot of fun doing it the way I did it,” Maddy concluded. “And I just wish I could have done it for longer, but I know I was walking a balance beam and it went a little topsy-turvy.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions