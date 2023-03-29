Mae West made movie history in more ways than one

March is Women’s History Month which commemorates and encourages the “study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.” And who better to study, observe and celebrate than Mae West and her place in movie history.

Talk about pushing the envelope. West wrote plays-usually revolving around sex-which landed her in jail. She never met an innuendo she didn’t like. West film comedies were popular and controversial. She was banned from NBC Radio-her name couldn’t even be mentioned-for over a decade. West even guest starred on a 1964 episode of CBS’ “Mr. Ed.” West has inspired several female performers over the decades including Madonna and remained true to herself up until her death in 1980 at the age of 87.

West didn’t look at any other actress of the day. Sources say she was 5’ to 5’ 2” (rumor is that she wore eight-inch platform heels on stage). She had an hourglass figure and platinum-colored hair. During World War II, the armed forces life jackets were named after her because they resembled her ample bosom. Let’s not forget that in 1964 she even released a Christmas album, aptly titled “Wild Christmas,” which featured such yuletide ditties as “Santa Come Up and See Me’ and “Put the Boot in the Loot, Santa. “

West born on Aug. 17, 1893 and debuted on stage at the tender age of five. She began writing plays in the 1920s. “I only knew two rules of playwriting,” she once said. “Write about what you know and make it entertaining. So that’s why I wrote the way I did on a subject I was interested in -sex.” In fact, it was her 1926 Broadway play “Sex’ which led to her and 20 members of the cast to be arrested. She was tried and found guilty by jury of a performance that “tended to corrupt the morals of youth and others.” West was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

According to TCM.com rumors “ran rampant that while behind bars, she was permitted to wear silk underpants instead of rough prison garb everyone had to wear, and that the warden wined and diner her every night.” Little wonder, she was set free after eight days.

She had her biggest Broadway hit in 1928 with ‘Diamond Lil.” Set in New York’s Bowery during the Gay ‘90s, West’s title character was a popular saloon singer with a heart of gold that was catnip to men. And it was “Diamond Lil” that brought her to Paramount in Hollywood.

West made her film debut at 39 in a supporting role in the 1932 pre-Code film “Night After Night.” Naturally, she stole the film. In one scene a hatcheck girl admires her jewelry. “Goodness, what beautiful diamonds.” West: “Goodness had nothing to do with it.”

Then came “She Done Him Wrong” in 1933 based on “Diamond Lil.” Because of censorship issues, her name was changed to Lady Lou. West insisted the newcomer Cary Grant be cast as her love interest. West purred some of her most famous quips in “She Done Him Wrong” such as “I always did like a man in uniform. That one fits you grand. Why don’t you come up some time an see me?” And sang risqué such tunes as “I Wonder Where My Easy Rider’s Gone” and “A Guy What Takes His Time.” The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and helped save Paramount from bankruptcy.

Paramount rewarded her with a handsome salary. By 1935, West was the highest paid woman and second highest paid person after William Randolph Hearst in the U.S.

West and Grant reunited later in 1933 for the hit ‘I’m No Angel.” But as TCM.com notes “Despite her box office pull, her blunt sexuality on screen kept rubbing the censors the wrong way. In 1934, censors-in care of the Hayes Code of onscreen ethics-began deleting overtly sexy lines and scenes from her films. To fight back, West increased the number of double entendres, hoping the that the censors would delete the most offensive lines and miss the subtler ones “

In 1937, she appeared with Don Ameche on Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy’s “The Chase and Sanborn Hour” in an Adam and Eve sketch in which she tells the snake to get her the forbidden fruit: “Now get me a big one. I feel like doin’ a Big Apple.” The “Big Apple” referred to the current dance craze, but her intonations certainly gave the line a different meaning. The network received countless calls and letter calling the sketch “immoral” and “obscene.” West was banned from the radio network-her name couldn’t even be mentioned until West appeared in 1950 on an episode of ‘The Chesterfield Supper Club” with Perry Como.

She stopped making films in 1943 with “The Heat’s On.” After a near three decade absence she starred with Raquel Welch in the 1970 X-rated disaster “Myra Breckinridge. And then at 85, she starred in her last film “Sextette,” which was not a hit. But it’s campy fun to watch West and Timothy Dalton duet on “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Former L.A Times film critic and West’s good friend Kevin Thomas told me in a 2018 interview for the American Cinematheque that one couldn’t separate her from her image. “The key thing to understand about Mae is that she was probably the most quoted playwright since Shakespeare. I think one of the lines she said of Diamond Lil-I think it’s the most revealing of everything-is ‘I’m her and she is me.’ Mae strove with every ounce of her being to maintain the Diamond Lil image. The hourglass figure image. The whole image she created over a lifetime in show business and took a long time to discover how to present that image and how to preserve it. That was a lifetime’s work “

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions