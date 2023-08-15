‘Maestro’ teaser trailer: Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper star in Leonard Bernstein drama [Watch]

Netflix has raised the baton for “Maestro,” co-writer, producer, director, and star Bradley Cooper’s new drama about the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The streaming platform debuted the new drama’s teaser trailer on Tuesday and provided a release date for the expected awards contender: “Maestro” will arrive in select theaters on November 22 before becoming available on Netflix starting on December 20.

“‘Maestro’ is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, ‘Maestro,’ at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love,” Netflix said in a press release.

Cooper, also a producer of “Maestro” stars as Bernstein. Mulligan, who receives top billing in the project, plays Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Other actors in the cast include Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Josh Singer, an Oscar winner for co-writing “Spotlight,” co-wrote the screenplay with Cooper.

Producers of “Maestro” include Oscar winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, as well as Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and four-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger.

“Maestro” is Cooper’s second film as a director. His first, 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” received eight Oscar nominations, including three for Cooper himself: Best Picture (as a producer), Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay as a co-writer. “A Star Is Born” also landed Lady Gaga among that year’s Best Actress nominees. The film won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

In his career thus far, Cooper has earned nine Oscar nominations as an actor, writer, and producer. Mulligan has also found favor with the academy, landing Best Actress nominations for “An Education” and “Promising Young Woman.”

“Maestro” will premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival later this summer. Watch the teaser trailer below.

