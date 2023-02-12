Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a perfect score when predicting the 2023 Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild awards winners on Saturday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of Divij Kak at 80.00% and has a great point score of 10,577 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 900 people worldwide predicted these MUAHS champs with our top scorer getting 15 of 15 categories correct. Some of the film winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Whale.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is best at 53.33%. Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen are tied at 46.67%. We then have a tie at 40.00% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan. I am next at 33.33%. Charles Bright at 42.86% and Rob Licuria at 28.57% only predicted 14 of 15 categories. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Davis, Eng and Rosen, six other Experts made predictions. Jazz Tangcay (Variety) is next at 60.00%. Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) has 40.00% and then Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) is at 26.67%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) at 50.00%, Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 50.00% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 28.57% predicted 14 of 15 categories. See Experts’ scores.

