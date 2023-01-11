Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominations: Oscar hopefuls ‘The Batman,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Whale’…

The Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild got a jump on the Oscars by announcing nominations for its awards on the eve of academy members starting to vote. Of the 10 films that remain in the running for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars, seven are vying for these precursor prizes.
“The Batman” and “Elvis” reaped three bids apiece with the guild; “Amsterdam,” “Babylon,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Blonde” earned two each; and and “The Whale” has one.
Three films still in contention at the Academy Awards — “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Emancipation” — were snubbed by the guild.
Conversely, several of the MUAHS favorites — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Menu,” — didn’t make the cut with the academy in phase 1 of voting.
The 10th annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are set for Feb. 11.
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Amsterdam
Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins
Babylon
Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato
Blonde
Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte
Till
Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston
Best Contemporary Make-up
The Batman
Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway
The Menu
Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford
Nope
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan
Spirited
Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker
Best Special Make-up Effects
The Batman
Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joel Harlow, Kim Felix
Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Amsterdam
Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton
Babylon
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie
Blonde
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
The Woman King
Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Batman
Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever|
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett
The Menu
Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders
